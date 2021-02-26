Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

FURCF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

