Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FATE. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FATE traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $90.13. 45,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $1,089,976.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,939.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.