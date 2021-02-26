Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 231.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

