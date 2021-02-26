Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

