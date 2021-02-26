Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $505.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $505.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $448.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.49 and its 200 day moving average is $460.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

