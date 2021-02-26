Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.37.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.15. 517,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.34. The company has a market capitalization of $743.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

