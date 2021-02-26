Expanse (EXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $30,662.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,707.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.96 or 0.03213511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.00374927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01041740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.50 or 0.00444255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00393680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00258304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00023313 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

