Exosis Price Tops $0.0589 on Top Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $30,405.83 and approximately $42.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.51 or 0.03235019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00373541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.70 or 0.01036005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.28 or 0.00442158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00387727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00256574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.