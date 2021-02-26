EXMR FDN Trading Up 53.5% This Week (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $134,032.27 and $41,924.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003806 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

