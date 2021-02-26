Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

