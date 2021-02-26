Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 169.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

