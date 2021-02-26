Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EIF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$40.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$43.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.