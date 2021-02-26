Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.90.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $32.00 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

