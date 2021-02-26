Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Evergy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

EVRG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.16. 80,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,212. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

