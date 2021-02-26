Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Evergy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $73.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

