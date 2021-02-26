Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on March 31st

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $238.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $281.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.