Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on March 31st

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.
Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years.
Shares of RE stock opened at $238.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $281.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
