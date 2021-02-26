Evercore ISI Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $133.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,545,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.