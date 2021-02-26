Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,305. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.