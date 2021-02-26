Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 541.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,752,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.