Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.22-1.26 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

