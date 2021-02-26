Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 61,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

ESPR stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

