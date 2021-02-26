Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Get Escalade alerts:

ESCA stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. Escalade has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $296.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Escalade news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 267,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Escalade by 619.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Escalade by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade (ESCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.