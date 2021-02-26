Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the energy company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on METC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $205.08 million, a P/E ratio of 96.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

