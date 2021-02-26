Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

