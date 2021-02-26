Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading Up 5.8% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) were up 5.8% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 4,697,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,254,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

