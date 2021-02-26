Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

