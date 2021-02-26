Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,783 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $42.16 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.