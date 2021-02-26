Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

