Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.31.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

