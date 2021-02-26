Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

