Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $10.64 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 125,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,673,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $154.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.