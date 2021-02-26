Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 679 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

