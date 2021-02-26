Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $136.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQGPF. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

