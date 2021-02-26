Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$104.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.70 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.75.

EQB stock opened at C$133.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.01. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$146.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,644.62.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

