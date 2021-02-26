Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPZM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Epizyme by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,758 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares in the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after buying an additional 469,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.