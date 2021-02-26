Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 1,159,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

