EOS Force (EOSC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.45 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $123,901.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get EOS Force alerts:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

