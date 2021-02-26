Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.26. 1,190,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,143,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

