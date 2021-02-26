EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

EOG traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. 361,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

