EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.
EOG traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. 361,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.
