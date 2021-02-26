Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -274.37 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 81.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 289,688 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,238,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 36.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 123,684 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,418,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

