Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Advent International Corp MA increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $16,420,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

