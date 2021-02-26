Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.40. 8,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $128.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

