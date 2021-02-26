Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading Down 16%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) fell 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.10. 1,351,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,342,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

