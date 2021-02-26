ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on E. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

