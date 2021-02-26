ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:E opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

