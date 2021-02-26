Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.16.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.71. 790,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,532,307. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 122,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.