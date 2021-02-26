Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Raymond James

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENRFF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC began coverage on Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

