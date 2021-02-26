Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Endo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-2.30 EPS.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,737. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

