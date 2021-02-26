Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.15. 3,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 285.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.