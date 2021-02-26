Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $88.42.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.